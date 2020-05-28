Cytech’s training centres to re-open in June

Share Facebook

After two months of inactivity within the Cytech workshop training facilities, training providers Activate Cycle Academy, PJCS and South Africa’s Torq Zone Academy are re-opening in June following respective Government announcements and guidelines.

Cycling has played a significant part in many people’s lives during the lockdown period, with a large increase in the number of people using their bikes to maintain social distancing whilst making essential journeys, for exercise or for leisure. This increase in cycling activity is predicted to continue over the coming months, especially in the UK following the government’s recent announcement of a £2 billion investment package to create a new era for cycling and walking.

It is crucial that the cycle industry comes together to support the uptake of cycling and to ensure that it continues well into the future. The ACT, which manages Cytech, is supporting the industry-wide campaign #BikeIsBest which promotes behaviour change and questions why we would return to the pre-lockdown transport status quo.

The rise of cycling subsequently increases the need for servicing and repairs and the cycle industry urgently needs a bigger pool of trained and certified technicians to sustain the increased demand. The re-opening of Cytech workshops and the industry-leading range of internationally recognised courses provides a welcome solution to the challenge.

Cytech takes the health and safety of its trainees, employees and the associated responsibilities of its training providers very seriously. In line with official information and advice from trusted sources including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local Governments, they have put in place safety and social distancing measures within their workshops to keep attendees and staff safe from the spread of COVID-19. Before attending trainees should read the guidelines surrounding the measures in place and adhere to them whilst on the courses. Details of these can be found here. Training providers may also have extra, training provider specific guidelines so it is advised that attendees check with their chosen training provider as well.

Since making their announcement last Thursday (21/05/2020), Activate Cycle Academy has already received a large number of enquiries and bookings from those within the industry as well as those looking to enter the cycle trade in the near future. PJCS have also received an increased level of enquiries and bookings, confirming the amount of demand there is at current.

Those wishing to book themselves onto a course are advised to get in touch with their chosen training provider sooner rather than later to make sure that they can reserve a spot before courses fill up.

As well as their practical courses Cytech are currently offering 1/3 off the full price of their introductory Theory one course until the end of May (31/05/2020). Details can be found on their Facebook page.

Both Cytech and the ACT continue to follow the official announcements and advice from Governments and health bodies, acting accordingly to any changes to their current guidelines and restrictions. You can keep up to date with developments through the ACT’s COVID-19 update section.