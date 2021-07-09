Dahon adds Unio E9 to line-up

Share Facebook

Dahon has added a new folder to its line-up, electric model Unio E9.

The Unio E9 follows on from its electric folding predecessors, such as the Ikon ED8 and Ciao Ei7.

“This bike offers riders a wide range without sacrificing on weight and looks,” said a statement, “it gives great performance with nine speeds and is powered by a 36V/200W motor with a 36V/8.7AH battery. Its folding capabilities are perfectly complemented with a hidden seatpost battery and an ultra-light mid-motor. Customers can also benefit from the flexible option of purchasing it as a 16 inch or 20-inch wheel bike.”

The Unio E9 includes Dahon’s trademark manufacturing qualities with a 9-speed rear derailleur and trigger shifter system, and its frame is a classic, horizontal, mid-fold made of a lightweight dalloy aluminium sonus tubeset, lattice forced hinge and ViseGrip technology. The bike weighs 16.1 kg and for storage, it can fold to a compact size of 69 x 38 x 75cm.

Samples are now available, with mass production for retail shipping globally from July 2021. Please email samantha@dahon.com for all enquiries.

