Dahon releases limited edition carbon folding bike to mark 40th anniversary

Folding bike brand Dahon is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the release of a limited run of carbon machines.
Founded in 1982, the US-based bike brand was founded in the wake of the 1970s oil crisis, as founder Dr David Hon wanted to create a green and practical travel solution.
To celebrate its 40th year, Dahon has released a limited edition carbon fibre folding bike.
The sport and nimble bike is being limited to just 249 units.
Weighing in at just 9.4kgs, the Anniversary 40 model will feature hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano 11-speed derailleur, and Dahon’s unique diamond frame and integrated LockJaw hinges.
Founder Dr Hon started his career as an established laser physicist, before he was inspired to invent a new kind of bike. After a few years of development, the first Dahon model was released in 1984.
The company is now based in Illinois with production lines in China and Bulgaria. Dahon has accumulated more than 220 patents for its technology.
Email contact@dahon.com with the subject line “DAHON Anniversary 40 Reservation” for more information.
Dahon Anniversary 40 spec
|Model Number
|ODB015
|Model
|ANNIVERSARY 40
|Weight
|9.4kgs (20.7 lbs)
|Frame
|Carbon frame equipped for 451mm Wheels
|Fork
|Carbon, integrated patented Fusion technology
|Handlepost
|Radius T, Patented Fusion and V-Clamp
Technologies, Forged Aluminum, Custom
Designed for DAHON Double Butted System
|Rims
|DAHON Custom Carbon 451mm
|Front Hub
|DAHON Custom Disc hub 24H*100m, Stainless cartridge Bearing
|Rear Hub
|DAHON Custom Disc hub 24H Cassette, Stainless cartridge Bearing
|Spokes
|Sapim Super Light
|Tires
|Schwalbe ONE 28-451
|Cranks
|SRAM FORCE1 54T x170 mm, Crank arm Carbon
|Bottom Bracket
|Integrated
|Chain
|KMC X11
|Cassette
|Shimano CS-HG700 11-34T 11-SPEED
|Front Derailleur
|n/a
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano 105 GS, 11-SPEED
|Shifters
|Shimano SL-RS700-R , 11-SPEED
|Handlebar
|Carbon Flat Bar, 580 mm Wide
|Grips
|ERGON GP3
|Headset
|Fusion, Zero Stack, Cartridge Bearing
|Brakes
|Shimano DEORE Hydraulic Disc
|Brake Levers
|Shimano DEORE Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotors
|Saddle
|Fizik Antares
|Seatpost
|DAHON Custom Carbon 33.9 mm x 580 mm
|Pedals
|MKS EZY