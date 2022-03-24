The Dahon 40th anniversary model

Dahon releases limited edition carbon folding bike to mark 40th anniversary

Alex Ballinger 24/03/2022 Gear, Highlight

Folding bike brand Dahon is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the release of a limited run of carbon machines. 

Founded in 1982, the US-based bike brand was founded in the wake of the 1970s oil crisis, as founder Dr David Hon wanted to create a green and practical travel solution. 

To celebrate its 40th year, Dahon has released a limited edition carbon fibre folding bike. 

The sport and nimble bike is being limited to just 249 units.

Weighing in at just 9.4kgs, the Anniversary 40 model will feature hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano 11-speed derailleur, and Dahon’s unique diamond frame and integrated LockJaw hinges. 

Founder Dr Hon started his career as an established laser physicist, before he was inspired to invent a new kind of bike. After a few years of development, the first Dahon model was released in 1984. 

Read more: Evans to host Paul Sherwen Project x Tullio Zwift ‘Uber Pretzel’ ride at Cheetham Hill store 

The company is now based in Illinois with production lines in China and Bulgaria. Dahon has accumulated more than 220 patents for its technology. 

Email contact@dahon.com with the subject line “DAHON Anniversary 40 Reservation” for more information.

Dahon Anniversary 40 spec 

Model Number ODB015
Model ANNIVERSARY  40
Weight 9.4kgs (20.7 lbs)
Frame Carbon frame equipped for 451mm Wheels
Fork Carbon, integrated patented Fusion technology
Handlepost Radius T, Patented Fusion and V-Clamp
Technologies, Forged Aluminum, Custom
Designed for DAHON Double Butted System
Rims DAHON Custom Carbon 451mm
Front Hub DAHON Custom Disc hub 24H*100m,  Stainless cartridge Bearing
Rear Hub DAHON Custom Disc hub 24H Cassette,  Stainless cartridge Bearing
Spokes  Sapim Super Light
Tires  Schwalbe ONE  28-451
Cranks SRAM FORCE1 54T x170 mm, Crank arm Carbon
Bottom Bracket Integrated
Chain KMC X11
Cassette Shimano  CS-HG700 11-34T 11-SPEED 
Front Derailleur n/a
Rear Derailleur Shimano  105 GS, 11-SPEED 
Shifters  Shimano SL-RS700-R , 11-SPEED 
Handlebar Carbon Flat Bar, 580 mm Wide 
Grips ERGON GP3
Headset Fusion, Zero Stack, Cartridge Bearing
Brakes Shimano DEORE Hydraulic Disc
Brake Levers Shimano DEORE Hydraulic Disc, 160mm Rotors
Saddle Fizik Antares
Seatpost  DAHON Custom Carbon 33.9 mm x 580 mm
Pedals MKS EZY

  

Tags

In other news...

Bira ‘underwhelmed’ with offerings for indie retailers in Spring Statement

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) has said it is ‘underwhelmed’ with the offerings for …

© Copyright 2022, BikeBiz. BizMedia