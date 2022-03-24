Dahon releases limited edition carbon folding bike to mark 40th anniversary

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Folding bike brand Dahon is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the release of a limited run of carbon machines.

Founded in 1982, the US-based bike brand was founded in the wake of the 1970s oil crisis, as founder Dr David Hon wanted to create a green and practical travel solution.

To celebrate its 40th year, Dahon has released a limited edition carbon fibre folding bike.

The sport and nimble bike is being limited to just 249 units.

Weighing in at just 9.4kgs, the Anniversary 40 model will feature hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano 11-speed derailleur, and Dahon’s unique diamond frame and integrated LockJaw hinges.

Founder Dr Hon started his career as an established laser physicist, before he was inspired to invent a new kind of bike. After a few years of development, the first Dahon model was released in 1984.

Read more: Evans to host Paul Sherwen Project x Tullio Zwift ‘Uber Pretzel’ ride at Cheetham Hill store

The company is now based in Illinois with production lines in China and Bulgaria. Dahon has accumulated more than 220 patents for its technology.

Email contact@dahon.com with the subject line “DAHON Anniversary 40 Reservation” for more information.

Dahon Anniversary 40 spec