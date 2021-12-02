Danish cycling essentials brand GripGrab welcomes five new employees

Share Facebook

Danish cycling essentials brand GripGrab yesterday welcomed five new employees, all starting in the company’s headquarters near Copenhagen.

They are finance assistant Niels Erling Outzen, chief technology officer Jonas Rungholm Wennström, e-commerce manager Christian Hermansen, digital marketing manager Casper Emil Risum, and graphic designer Frederik Mikkelsen.

While the company has continued its growth and recruitment across several European countries and Pakistan, welcoming five new members to the team in one day is an all-time record, it said.

“We are pleased to welcome our five new Gripsters and look forward to bringing them up to speed at a time of rapid growth for the company,” said Martin Krøyer, GripGrab’s CEO and co-founder.

“This is an investment in the future bringing in more people with new competencies. It’s a future which builds on the heritage of the brand and will enable GripGrab to fulfil its potential as the brand for premium cycling essentials.”

GripGrab now employs over 45 people, centred on its base in Denmark but also with colleagues in several European countries and further afield in Pakistan.

The brand’s mission and motivation to keep growing comes from its core aim of Enriching Lives Through Cycling. GripGrab’s vision is a future where every cyclist is inspired and enabled to live out their cycling potential.

“It is through our essential products that we enable active cyclists to explore and live out their individual cycling potential,” added Krøyer. “By creating premium quality essential cycling products and accessories, GripGrab is an enabler and motivator of an active cycling lifestyle that motivates people to get out on their bikes, whatever the weather.”

GripGrab is a family run business. Founded by three brothers Kristian, Bjørn and Martin, the company is today run by CEO Krøyer and CPO Kristian Krøyer.