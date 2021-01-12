Danny Hart signs with new Cube Factory Racing Team

Share Facebook

Cube has levelled up its mountain bike sponsorship with the signing of Danny Hart and a dedicated downhill Factory Racing team.

Starting in 2021, Hart will ride for the Cube Factory Racing team under a long-term contract.

“I’m stoked on the new team and the bike,” he said. “The first tests with the TWO15 were super promising and I can’t wait to be out there racing on it. Being a new father, it’s important to me to plan long term and be on the same wavelength as my partners. I was welcomed into the Cube family straight away and really felt at home.”

Cube is a big proponent of a family atmosphere and working closely with its athletes and the long-term focus of this partnership serves to cement these values, said Cube’s founder and owner Marcus Pürner. “As part of our decision to develop a race-ready downhill bike for 2021, it was clear to us that we wanted to take our team to the next level.

“Danny is at the top of his sport and can establish our team amongst the world’s elite. It is the ultimate endorsement of our downhill product portfolio as a major contender at this level. Not only that, but it means we can offer our customers top-quality bikes tested by the pros themselves.”

Hart is joining existing team member and five-time German champion Max Hartenstern, who played a key role in developing the new TWO15 series. Last October, Cube launched its redesigned downhill bikes to mark the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill Worlds. The brand has given the bike a longer reach, slacker head angle and enhanced kinematics.

