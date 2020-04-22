Dashel launches new children’s range of cycle helmets

Share Facebook

Dashel has launched a new children’s range of cycle helmets.

Before the lockdown of course, Maddie Moate from the CBeebies TV series ‘Maddie’s Do You Know?’ came to visit one of the Dashel factories in an episode that aired yesterday, 21st April.

“Whilst the small size of the carbon fibre helmet featured in this episode fits children from age four upwards – Dashel realised parents needed a price point more suitable for growing heads! Something that is impossible with a carbon fibre helmet,” said a Dashel statement.

“So, Dashel set to work creating a children’s version of its Re-Cycle helmet, which uses recycled plastic and is itself recyclable at end of life. Dashel is committed to sustainability – so it was important to create a helmet that would ‘grow’ as the child grows.”

The new Dashel Extra Small helmet has a ring dial adjuster, allowing it to fit heads of approximately 50cm upwards. When the child outgrows this, the ring dial can be taken out and swapped for internal pads.

Each helmet comes with two sizes of internal pads, so the size of the helmet can be increased in increments up to 56cm.

When the helmet is eventually outgrown it can be passed down to a younger sibling with the adjuster dial put back in again or sent back to Dashel for recycling and money off the next size up in the range.

To tie in with the airing of ‘Maddie’s Do You Know?’, the company is launching the Small size helmet for children with 53cm heads (average age five and upwards).

Parents will be able to purchase the adjuster dial retrospectively if required. The Extra Small size, with the helmet adjuster, will be available once lockdown passes.

The new children’s helmets are available in Dashel’s core colours of sage green, blue, red and black, plus two new colours, exclusive to the children’s range, yellow and turquoise. Every colour can be customised with stickers which are included free with the helmet as a launch offer. At launch, there will be Reflective stars and Colourful Rainbows.

All of Dashel cycle helmets are manufactured in the UK.

“All Dashel helmets have been rigorously safety tested, and, like any helmet, it’s important to fit it correctly,” said Catherine Bedford, founder of Dashel. “The helmet needs sit level across the forehead, just a couple of finger-widths above the eyebrow.

“The harness must be adjusted to be close fitting so the helmet doesn’t flop around. By choosing a safety-tested helmet and fitting it correctly, you can be sure you are protecting your child’s head while they are cycling or kick-scooting.”