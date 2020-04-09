Dashel launches new range of sustainable helmets

Dashel has launched a new range of sustainable cycle helmets.
The lightweight range is said to have a ‘distinctive, urban feel’ and is made from recyclable materials. When the user is finished with the helmet, it can be ground down into new helmets at Dashel’s UK factory.
Available in a range of colours, each helmet is also sold inside a rucksack to avoid any superfluous packaging.
Each helmet, weighing in at 360g, is hand-assembled and comes with Dashel’s range of washable fit pads.
A company statement said: “Dashel’s aims to be at the forefront of the circular economy by reducing waste during manufacture, designing and creating products that can be kept in use for as long as possible.”