Dashel launches new range of sustainable helmets

Dashel has launched a new range of sustainable cycle helmets.

The lightweight range is said to have a ‘distinctive, urban feel’ and is made from recyclable materials. When the user is finished with the helmet, it can be ground down into new helmets at Dashel’s UK factory.

Available in a range of colours, each helmet is also sold inside a rucksack to avoid any superfluous packaging.

Each helmet, weighing in at 360g, is hand-assembled and comes with Dashel’s range of washable fit pads.

A company statement said: “Dashel’s aims to be at the forefront of the circular economy by reducing waste during manufacture, designing and creating products that can be kept in use for as long as possible.”

www.dashel.co.uk