Dashel sales remain unaffected by COVID-19, donates helmets to NHS

Dashel has stated that it has not seen any drop-off in online sales since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

It follows something of a silver lining trend in the ongoing crisis, with bikes and exercise equipment witnessing a steady rise in demand.

“We’ve seen no change to our online sales, and UK wholesale is still holding up too – for which we are very grateful,” said Catherine Bedford, Dashel founder. “We recognise that many other small businesses are not as lucky as us. We have had orders cancelled from stores in Mainland Europe, but parts of Asia seem to be getting back into business.

“To thank our customers for their support, and NHS staff who are doing such an amazing job in these difficult times, we’re donating our cycle helmets to key NHS staff who are now cycling to and from work, or using bicycles to travel around or between sites.

“We’re kicking this off by working with our retailer Fully Charged providing 20 helmets to match the 20 e-bikes donated by GoCycle. In addition, for every online sale from 31st March, we’ll donate another helmet. We can’t protect them from the virus, but we can help keep them safer when cycling.”

Dashel said it is working with UK bike hire schemes and IBDs offering free services to NHS workers to ensure the donated cycle helmets reach the right people.