Datatag partners with specialist cycle insurer cycleGuard

Security marking and registration company Datatag has formed a partnership with specialist cycle insurer cycleGuard.

From today, Datatag customers can receive a 10% discount on plans with cycleGuard on policies that include theft, vandalism, accidental damage and up to £2,500 of clothing and accessories.

Nick Campolucci, commercial director at Datatag, said: “Datatag systems have demonstrated themselves to be a powerful theft deterrent which is recognised through the cycleGuard 10% discounts on plans. There is a Datatag system for every type of bicycle, suited to everyone’s individual needs.”

Alex Bennett, director of Thistle Insurance, added: “cycleGuard have been protecting the UK’s cyclists for over 20 years with specialist cover that is flexible enough for all terrains. We are hugely excited to be launching our partnership with Datatag, extending our protection to their customers.”

Customers can get a quote by visiting https://www.cycleguard.co.uk/datatag-id or calling 0333 004 3444 – quoting DATATAG10 to benefit from the discount.

https://www.datatag.co.uk/

