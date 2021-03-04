Dates announced for 2021 Sea Otter Australia

Share Facebook

Sea Otter Australia is set to debut at Canberra’s Stromlo Forest Park from 1st-4th October 2021.

The event will include a consumer expo featuring all the latest product releases, mountain bike riding, road and gravel riding, urban riding and demo bikes. Attendees will also have the chance to experience ROMP!, a curated festival experience featuring music, food, brews, cycle chic fashion parades and film screenings.

The festival follows the North American original Sea Otter Classic, which celebrates its 30th year in 2021.

Frank Yohannan, CEO and founder of the Sea Otter Classic, stated: “We have always been about providing quality riding and racing in a family festival environment. It is the only celebration of cycling that incorporates all riding disciplines and all cycling product categories wrapped up in a four-day experience. It is hard to see and do it all.”

The Sea Otter experience is also presented in Europe (Girona, Spain) and Canada (Blue Mountain). “And now, for October 2021, we are very excited to have partnered with BikeSA to host Sea Otter Australia for the first time in the southern hemisphere,” added Yohannan.

BikeSA chief executive officer Christian Haag said: “We are honoured to be bringing this festival to Australia. It’s time that bicycle riders across the Australasian region have the opportunity to experience a totally new cycling festival experience.

“One that celebrates the breadth of our multi-faceted cycling culture – on-road and off-road, for fun, health, recreation, competition and transport. And of course, the latest bikes and bling, fashion, music and brews in our expo village.”

Pushys has been announced as the first confirmed event sponsor, with more set to come as we release further information in the coming weeks.

“Pushys is delighted that Sea Otter is coming to Canberra and we’re looking forward to supporting this great event,” said Shane Wolki of Pushys. “We’ve attended the Sea Otter Classic in the USA and know this format will be very popular down under. Australia is in need of an event like Sea Otter and Stromlo is the ideal venue with great facilities and easily accessible.”