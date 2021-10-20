Dates announced for Sea Otter Europe 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The sixth edition of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona Bike Show will be held from 23rd-25th September 2022.

It will take place in Girona and the Costa Brava, a city and a region that have “reaffirmed their support for Sea Otter Europe and offer the ideal setting to host such a large and complex event”.

2021’s edition of the cycling festival last month brought more than 45,000 visitors to Girona from 50 different countries, 240 brands with exhibitors from 15 countries, and 4,350 cyclists participating in the various sporting events.

Many of the brands that attended have already booked expo space for next year, and with many of them voicing that they would be in favour of a larger presence, the expo zone is likely to expand at the next edition.

Demobike also proved popular, and this year more than 2,500 test rides were carried out, with more than 350 bikes from 24 brands that were constantly on the move over the three days of Sea Otter Europe.

These figures, which exceeded the organisers’ expectations, prompted high hotel occupancy and economic activity in the region. At a competitive level, the World E-Bike Series, the Electric MTB World Cup organised by the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), also had a ‘great impact’.

www.seaottereurope.com