Dates announced for Taipei Cycle Show 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Taipei Cycle Show 2021 will take place on 3rd-6th March.

The 2020 show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after originally being moved from March to May. The 2021 event will provide industry manufacturers, buyers, distributors and designers the chance to network, make deals and test products.

Manufacturers are able to register for the show to join an expected 1,200 exhibitors across 3,800 booths during the four-day show at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall. 98.8% of exhibitors booked for the cancelled 2020 show have already reserved their spots at the 2021 edition.

Register online for a detailed exhibitor information pack.

Visiting brands from outside Taiwan, which account for almost a third of the show booths, have pavilions dedicated to key markets, including Europe, Japan and Korea in the 55,000 sqm space. Attended by trade visitors only for the first two days and opened up to the public on the last two, the Taipei Cycle Show will also feature its own outdoor bike demo area, fashion catwalk, forum sessions and d&i Design Awards, which saw 150 entries last year.

Emilia Shih, executive director of exhibition department at TAITRA, said: “It is with great excitement that we announce the dates for the 2021 Tapei Cycle show, offering the industry a much looked-forward-to opportunity to reconvene, do business and strategize on the future of cycling, together with its culture and technology.

“2020 has been a momentous year for the cycling industry, with more people across the world than ever enjoying cycling for both leisure and transport. In 2019 we introduced the LEV and Electrical Systems Pavillion as Taiwan saw a dramatic boom in e-bike production, but this year has accelerated the sector even more. Our 2021 show is set to reflect this with dedicated exhibit sectors to e-bikes, batteries, motors, electric parts and components.”

Taipei Cycle Show 2021: 3rd-6th March

– Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 and Hall 2

– Exhibiting complete bicycles, bicycle parts, bicycle accessories, e-bikes and drive units, cycling services, smart cycling devices and more

– Country Pavilions including Italy, Japan, Korea and the Confederation of the European Bicycle Industries (CONEBI) amongst others

– Cycling Tour Operators

– Outdoor bike demonstration area

– Taipei Cycle+ Salon

– Taipei Cycle Forum sessions discussing insights in the industry

– Taipei Cycle d&i Design Awards 2020

– Catwalk fashion shows displaying the latest cycling apparel trends

To find out more about Taipei Cycle Show exhibitors, news and events, visit taipeicycle.com.tw. For information on TAITRA visit taitra.org.tw.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: