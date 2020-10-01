Dates confirmed for European Outdoor Summit 2021

Share Facebook

The European Outdoor Group (EOG) has confirmed the rescheduled dates for the eighth annual European Outdoor Summit (EOS).

The summit will now take place from 7th-8th October 2021. The 2020 event had been postponed due to COVID-19.

The location of Annecy and the collaboration with Outdoor Sports Valley all remain the same. “The desire to meet up and interact has never been more yearned for, and there will be many insights and stories to share a year on from now,” said a statement.

“We therefore look forward to announcing a new title and theme that reflect the current climate and challenges that we all have to face up to.”

In place of the EOS 2020, EOG has announced Sustain the Momentum, a digital two-day event in partnership with Suston Magazine from 18th-19th November.

