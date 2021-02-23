David Karneboge joins Human Powered Solutions as senior advisor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

David Karneboge has joined Human Powered Solutions (HPS) as a senior advisor.

Brad Hughes, managing director and a founding partner of HPS, came up through the original Schwinn bicycle company ranks with Karneboge. “We travelled together almost all the time,” said Hughes.

“We were among the original product managers in the bicycle business. Dave went on to refine his product development skills and became an expert in international and domestic logistics as well as warehouse and distribution operations.”

Jay Townley formerly a VP at Schwinn and a founding partner of HPS, added: “Dave Karneboge and his fellow product managers at Schwinn were pioneers and broke new ground for the companies in the bicycle business, and for the Asian brands and manufacturers they worked with.”

After working for Schwinn for nearly a decade, Karneboge went to work for the newly formed Giant USA. He spent 28 years taking on several different positions in marketing, product development, and becoming director of operations and being appointed secretary of the board of directors.

“Like Brad and Jay, I worked with Dave at Schwinn and am looking forward to having his expertise and counsel available to me and our clients,” said Mike Fritz, founding partner and chief technical officer.

“These are turbulent and uncertain times and Dave’s knowledge of supply channel logistics, sourcing, import, customs procedure, tariffs, insurance and warehousing adds a welcome new set of skill sets and professional knowledge to the HPS ability to help and be of service to our clients.”

Karneboge added: “I have known the HPS team for decades and am very pleased to be joining them in my new role as senior advisor to share the knowledge and hands-on experience I have gathered over my over four-decades working in the bicycle business.”

HPS is a consultancy focusing on product development, sourcing, logistics and operations for its clients in human transportation and micromobility.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: