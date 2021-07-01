David Martin named Decathlon UK’s national cycling and active travel leader

Share Facebook

David Martin has been appointed Decathlon UK’s new national cycling and active travel leader.

Martin will be taking the lead role from the 1st August and will replace Peter Lazarus, who after eight years in this position will take on new responsibilities at Decathlon’s international cycling headquarters in Lille, France from 1st September.

Being a keen and active cyclist and triathlete, Martin’s knowledge of the sector is strong, particularly when combined with his 16 years with the business both in the UK and in Spain. He comes fresh from a retail path where he has been store manager at the Cambridge store for the past three years.

Martin will focus on growing Decathlon’s UK market share in the cycling and active travel sector both on and offline. He will lead and coordinate all key strategies to improve the omnichannel customer experience as well as identifying new opportunities for growth through its owned channels and with external partners.

He will be the UK representative for all of Decathlon’s in-house cycling brands (Triban, Van Rysel, Riverside, Rockrider, b’Twin) and will manage their branding, positioning and mass awareness for the UK.

“I am a strong advocate of any initiative to promote cycling as a means of sustainable transport as well as the physical and mental health benefits this great sport can provide,” said Martin. “Decathlon UK’s aim is to make cycling accessible to as many people as possible and all of our decisions and strategies will be fully aligned with this goal.”