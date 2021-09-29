Dealer price list now available for Chapter2 in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A dealer price list is now available for Chapter2 in the UK, following the recent appointment of ADVNTR as UK country manager.

The list is available to interested parties by submitting shop details to UK@chapter2.co.nz. Range details and images will also be supplied.

Alternatively, you can contact Mark Downie on 07375 022848.

Chapter2 is a manufacturer of premium road and gravel framesets and is bought by riders seeking ‘exclusivity, rigourous engineering and attention to detail’. By offering framesets only, the customer can upgrade their current frameset and use existing components or simply ‘start a new dream build from scratch’.