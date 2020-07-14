Decathlon UK appoints Mchale as national after sales care leader

Share Facebook

Decathlon UK has appointed Michael Mchale as its new national after sales care leader.

Mchale will lead the whole operation both digitally and in stores to provide an omnichannel experience to customers in all areas linked to post-purchase support.

Mchale has lead the road cycling side of the business for over a year but, with the recent upsurge in demand for store workshops and online support, the “time was ripe” to invest further in customer care and after sales, Decathlon said.

“With a dedicated leader providing clear direction and investment, we are confident that by increasing focus on spare part supply, training for technicians, simplifying the way customers can connect with us and creating a unique and tailored experience for the end-user, we will be well placed to support our continued multi-channel growth plans here in the UK,” said a statement.

After joining the business as a graduate nine years ago, Mchale worked his way up to become store manager in Oxford. After three years in this role, he then joined the human resource team before taking the lead on road cycling in early 2019. Mchale is an active road cyclist and gravel bike rider.

