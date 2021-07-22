Decathlon UK, Too Good To Go partner to prevent unnecessary food waste

Share Facebook

Decathlon UK has partnered with Too Good To Go to prevent food from unnecessarily going to waste.

Too Good To Go will offer customers the opportunity to purchase ‘Magic Bags’ containing food that would have otherwise gone to waste from participating Decathlon stores across the UK.

This new partnership will complement Decathlon’s other sustainability initiatives, it said, including the launch of its Second Life project earlier this year. Food waste is a major problem and accounts for 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions, with 1/3 of all food produced in the world going to waste.

Since teaming up with Too Good To Go last year, Decathlon has already saved over seven tonnes of CO2e and 2,930 Magic Bags from going to waste. Given the success of this trial, Decathlon is continuing this partnership.

Consumers can download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their nearby Decathlon with unsold food. They then purchase a ‘Magic Bag’ and collect it at an allotted time. The Decathlon Magic Bags contain a variety of surplus products such as cereal and energy bars, worth at least £12 (if purchased at full price) available to rescue on the app for £3.99.

The launch of the partnership also coincides with the Too Good To Go Games campaign, encouraging customers to save as many Magic Bags as they can between 23rd July-6th August. Decathlon is supporting the campaign with 200 £10 gift cards in a prize draw for anyone who purchases a qualifying Magic Bag.

“This partnership is hugely important to our mission to protect our planet,” said Nicola Barnabo, Decathlon UK fitness leader. “For a long time we have been looking at how we can reduce our waste across all areas of the business, so we’re delighted to be working with Too Good To Go to reduce our food waste.

“The initial phase of this partnership has shown we can have a huge impact and we can’t wait to build on this going forwards. We’ve already saved thousands of products from going to waste and we can’t wait to save thousands more, significantly reducing our impact on the environment.”

Paschalis Loucaides, UK managing director, Too Good To Go, added: “I’m thrilled to be announcing the launch of our partnership with Decathlon here in the UK. The Decathlon Magic Bags are already proving extremely popular and it’s great to be fighting food waste alongside a brand whose ethos aligns so closely with our own.

“Food waste accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and this is something we want to change. With partners like Decathlon on board, I know we’ll continue to take a huge bite out of the problem.”

