Declan Brooks signs as UK’s BMX athlete for TSG

Declan Brooks has signed as the UK’s BMX athlete for TSG.

The 25-year-old Olympian competed in the recent Tokyo event last year and put the UK ‘firmly on the scene’ for freestyle BMX riding.

Brooks can often be seen training at the facilities at Adrenaline Alley, and visitors there can find him wearing his TSG Dawn helmet and full TSG elbow, knee and shin pads.

Upon signing for TSG, Brooks said: “I’m super stoked to have been put on the most prestigious protection brand in the actions sports world, and I’m looking forward to working with TSG for many years to come and put them at the forefront of safety in these crazy fun sports.”

Stephen Robinson, marketing manager for Ison Distribution had this to say on TSG’s latest athlete appointment: “Having Declan join forces with TSG across all his safety gear is the ideal combination of us here at ID.

“Having personally worked with Declan on a few campaigns in previous years, I know his professionalism and persona is one of the best in the industry. So I’m looking forward to working with Declan over the months and years to come.”

Ison Distribution is the exclusive UK distributor for all TSG products across BMX, mountain and urban right through to Roller Derby. For further information, or to open an account, please contact Ison Distribution’s sales team on 01353 662662 or sales@ison-distribution.com.

Marin Rantes and Daniel Dhers have also been added to TSG’s global BMX team. “We are really proud of all the squads who ride TSG protection,” said TSG founder and CEO Ruedi Herger, “but especially of our newly fired up BMX crew.

“Marin, Declan and Daniel will bring so much raw talent, dynamism and pure fun to what is already a solid crew of rippers and they are going to test our protection kit to its limits wherever they ride.”