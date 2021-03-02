Delfast raises $3.4 million in crowdfunding campaign for R&D centre

Share Facebook

Ukrainian startup Delfast has closed the first round of its crowdfunding campaign on Fundable, raising $3.4 million from local and foreign investors.

Launched by Delfast in November 2020, the campaign is aimed at constructing the R&D centre that will satisfy the rising demand for electric bikes and fulfil the requests it already received.

The crowdfunding campaign will be invested in the company’s growth with the goal of quality control, building up a construction bureau, getting the bikes in stock, and accelerating the process of delivery for US and EU customers. The chosen strategy will also help increase production capacity to supply the large shipments for B2B clients, develop sales via eBay and Amazon.

“We are delighted to raise such a record amount in three months,” said Daniel Tonkopiy, co-founder and CEO. “This funding will take us one step closer to our goal to build an industry-leading e-bike manufacture and support a climate-safe transportation community around the globe.”

Delfast currently produces e-bikes that provide a range of 320 km on a single charge. The team consists of professionals who design, produce and sell leading electric bikes worldwide.