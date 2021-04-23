Delfast to transfer e-bike production from China to Ukraine

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Delfast has taken the first steps to transfer e-bike production from China to Ukraine with an agreement with the Elmiz factory in Kyiv.

The parties agreed on the joint manufacture and assembly of the e-bikes. Delfast said it plans to manufacture its first five e-bikes during May, and gradually increase production to 50 units per month by the end of 2021.

“The factory has a wide experience in producing complex electronics, space systems and charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Daniel Tonkopiy, Delfast CEO. “Considering its resources, expertise and qualified engineers, we can be sure that our e-bikes will be produced in a high quality and in accordance with our requirements.”

With this agreement, Delfast marked the opening of an R&D centre for the development and production of electric bikes in Ukraine. This was the goal of the crowdfunding campaign launched by Delfast in November 2020. In just three months, the company raised $3.4 million crowdfunding, surpassing the initial goal of $3 million.

By localising its production, Delfast said it will be able to deliver faster to the customers worldwide, increase production capacity, supply larger shipments for B2B clients and expand its dealership network.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: