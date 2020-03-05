Dennis Publishing to launch Cycling Electric magazine

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dennis Publishing has launched its third cycling magazine, Cycling Electric.

Available from 29th April, the new 140-magazine is priced at £5.99 and will, unsurprisingly, focus on the world of e-bikes.

“How do they work? How fast do they go? How much do they cost to buy and run? All these questions and more are answered in Cycling Electric,” read a Dennis statement. “Fast, fun and environmentally friendly, an e-bike is perfect for the daily commute or for adding a new dimension to road riding and mountain biking.”

Mark Sutton, who guest-edited the debut edition, said: “We hope that Cycling Electric will play a part in bringing cycling to a vastly under-served demographic of people who may have looked at cycling with curiosity, but decided, for whatever reason, that they cannot participate. This is what is so wonderful to me about the e-bike; the ability to open that door wide and invite everyone in, no matter their age, health status or experience.”

Dharmesh Mistry, managing director, specialist division added: “Cycling Electric is the new e-bike media brand that will reach readers across multiple platforms, educating and helping them find the right e-bike for their needs, be that for commuting or leisure. To do this, we’ve brought together the UK’s best e-bike experts to ensure that our readers get trusted, reliable and jargon-stripped advice on the various categories of e-bike.

“The content will guide consumers through the rapidly developing market and demonstrate that e-bikes can appeal to both cycling newbies and existing commuters, as well as bringing accessibility to the masses.”

With key retailers confirming record sales of e-bikes in 2019, the e-bike industry is growing at pace. It’s clear that e-bikes will play a significant role in the future of cycling, and Cycling Electric hopes to be the “go-to destination for everything you need to know about the world of e-bikes”.

The magazine will be available from select WHSmith stores, Sainsbury’s and key independent retailers across the UK.

Coupled with the new magazine comes the launch of a brand new event, the Cycling Electric Demo Day, at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London on 4th July. Attendees will be given the opportunity to discover, test and compare a wide range of different e-bike models on a one-mile, traffic-free cycle track. Tickets include unlimited cycling from 10am-4pm, a goody bag worth £25 and advice from e-bike experts who will be on hand to answer any questions. The purpose of the event is to allow riders to find out everything they want to know about e-bikes in a relaxed, enjoyable and ‘no sales pressure’ environment.

Tern, Raleigh, Haibike, Ribble, Forme, Fully Charged, Cowboy and Evans Cycles are already signed up, plus several others are to be announced. Each of these brands will have experts on hand to guide consumers through the technical features, answer any questions and get them set for their first outing on an assisted bike. The track will be open for demos from 10am through to 4pm. Further information is available at cyclingelectricevents.co.uk