Deporvillage closes deal with Tour de France

Deporvillage has reached an agreement with the Tour de France to be the official retailer of licensed products in the 2020 edition.

A specialist in cycling equipment that has had an extensive presence in France since 2013, the Spanish company’s goal is to take advantage of the 107th edition of the French tournament to increase its visibility and weight in the European market.

After sponsoring La Vuelta and being its official store for three years, Deporvillage has signed the agreement with the intention of undertaking a long journey alongside the Tour de France. The company is confident that “being a partner in one of the most important cycling events in the world will help us to consolidate our position in the top-of-mind awareness of European cycling fans,” said Xavier Pladellorens, founder and CEO.

The contract signed by both entities qualifies Deporvillage as an official retailer of licensed products, which will start being sold from next July, the products under official Tour de France license are manufactured by brands such as Le Coq Sportif, Look, Elite, Oakley and Selle Italia, all of them are regular suppliers of the Spanish platform.

Starting in Nice on 29th August and finishing on 20th September, the 107th edition of the Tour will have 21 stages and 22 teams, covering 3,470 km. Initially scheduled for the end of June, the organisers postponed the event due to COVID-19.

