DexShell joins forces with Upgrade Bikes for UK bike trade distribution

DexShell has joined forces with Upgrade Bikes for its UK bike trade distribution.

Over the past few years, DexShell has established itself as a premium brand in the waterproof accessory market. Now, for the first time, the brand has joined forces with a dedicated cycle industry supplier to further strengthen demand and its place in the UK bike market. Troll Outdoors will remain the UK distributor for all non-cycling sectors.

DexShell’s range of fully waterproof and breathable cycling socks, gloves and hats is available to order from Upgrade Bikes immediately. The products feature a breathable membrane from UK company Porelle and come in a variety of styles and thicknesses.

Speaking of the new partnership with Upgrade, DexShell’s Mark Almond said that, with winter fast approaching, now was a good time to get onboard with DexShell. “DexShell offers a range of products suitable for any season but, at this time of year, the demand increases dramatically for our products and they offer retailers a strong sales proposition to any bike rider.

“By announcing this distribution deal with Upgrade Bikes now, we believe that the UK bike trade will be well supported throughout the coming season and into 2022 as we grow the brand together.

“Having known the Upgrade team for a while now, I am confident that they offer the ideal partnership to both DexShell and, most importantly, you the retailer. We are now sold in 23 countries globally but the UK remains one of our strongest markets and we have big plans to further increase our brand awareness here.

“Troll Outdoors will remain as the distributor for all non-cycling sectors and we love working with the guys there. They have done a great job in difficult times since taking over the UK distribution at the start of the pandemic and we thank them hugely for their continuing hard work.”

Upgrade Bikes’ sales manager Matt Killick added: “We are very pleased to welcome DexShell as the latest addition to Upgrade’s ever strengthening portfolio of cycling accessory brands”

“DexShell’s concise product range, advance material technology and keen dealer pricing will make it a profitable addition for any IBD this winter. The range of waterproof socks and gloves particularly sit well alongside Lezyne LED and Nutcase helmets, offering better protection for the cycling commuter and the committed four season cyclist alike.”

Upgrade Bikes is now live with stock from DexShell. View the range here: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Clothing/DexShell.

Alternatively, call the Upgrade Bikes sales team on 01403 711611 or email sales@upgradebikes.co.uk. Non-bike industry retailers should continue to contact Troll Outdoors on 01756 707853 or sales@trolluk.com.