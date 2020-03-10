DexShell partners with Troll Outdoors for UK distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

DexShell is joining forces with Troll Outdoors as its new trade distribution partner for the UK market.

The waterproof sock, hat and glove brand has said it’s seen growth across its global markets in recent years and the UK has been a “key part” of that. Previously distributed by Fordville, the move to Troll Outdoors is immediate with stock available to order from Troll today.

DexShell’s global marketing director Mark Almond said that the move is an “exciting one” for the brand. “We have enjoyed working closely with Fordville over the past few years and we thank everyone involved there for their hard work and dedication to DexShell,” said Almond.

“The move to Troll Outdoors is the start of another exciting relationship in the UK. The team at Troll share our vision for DexShell and we look forward to working together over the coming years as we go from strength to strength.”

Troll Outdoors’ Russ Gill said that the company now has DexShell stock in its warehouse and is ready to fulfil orders immediately. “DexShell is a great brand to work with,” he said. “The products are first class and we have a lot of plans to develop the brand further in the UK.

“It’s an exciting time to get involved with DexShell and, for our retail partners, it’s an ideal time to stock the range.”

For more information on the DexShell range, visit www.dexshell.com or to discuss the range as a new or existing DexShell retailer, please contact Troll Outdoors on 01756 707853 or email info@trolluk.com.