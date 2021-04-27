digiBike* 2021 sees 1,184 dealers signed up

Share Facebook

1,184 dealers signed up to the Madison and Sportline’s digiBike* trade show, which took place from Monday 29th March to Thursday 1st April.

There were 304 live chats, with the most chatty departments being customer care, sales, product promoters and brand, and Monday saw 420 dealers live on the site.

The most visited pages were offers, webinars, brand and news, and the most visited brand pages were Dynaplug, DT Swiss, Genesis, Lazer, Garmin, Park Tool, Shimano MTB, Finish Line, Maxxis, Fist handwear, Vittoria, Madison Clothing, Shimano GRX, Shimano STEPS and Elite. AirPop, which Madison is now distributing, also made its debut at digiBike*.

“We were really pleased with how digiBike* went,” said CEO Dominic Langan. “The site was easy to navigate and we have received some really positive feedback from our customers. “Hopefully iceBike* will be back in 2022 but we will definitely be using our digiBike* platform for future brand or key product/range launches, especially when they fall at times of the year when stores are busiest and it is difficult to get away from the store to attend an event.

“I am particularly proud of what we achieved in quite difficult circumstances and I believe we created some really great content across all our brands as well as some really informative webinars. We are all adapting to our new circumstances but business still needs to go on and with digiBike*, we wanted to keep communicating with our customers and stay connected with them and just try to make it as close to iceBike* as we could but virtually.

“We are further developing the platform right now, so it will be an even better customer experience next time we use it, which I hope will be quite soon.”

The show also had a line-up of webinars, which are still available to watch on the Madison B2B news section at www.madisonb2b.co.uk. The most viewed seminars at digiBike* were CEO Dom’s welcome, Freewheel, Offers, Park Tool, Velorim, Top 5 B2B tips and BA’s Brexit.

