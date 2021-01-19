digiBike* postponed to end of March

Share Facebook

Madison and Sportline are postponing digiBike* until the end of March, due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

digiBike* was announced in November last year to provide a digital alternative to the usual iceBike* that takes place in February. The online trade show will now take place from 29th March to 1st April.

The show will take the iceBike* format and transform it for a contact-free, digital environment. “Just as a taste of what’s on offer, there will be video presentations with brand suppliers, Madison and Sportline brand managers and industry experts,” said a statement.

“There will be a live chat functionality where all sales agents, customer care, brand and management team will be on hand to answer any questions or queries you may have. There will also be a webinar during the week with CEO Dominic Langan.

“Or you can simply browse virtual stands rendered in 3D, checking out the latest products, offers and new ranges from all of our brands. Plus, of course, there will be offer packs posted out to all dealers that sign up so you can still grab all those deals you usually would if you came down to the show in Milton Keynes.”

digiBike* will take place over the four-day week, rather than the usual three-day format. Pre-event registrations will be compulsory in order to get access, but then dealers will be able to log-in and experience the show in a ‘whole new way’ over the course of the four days.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, said: “One thing we have all learnt during 2020 is our industry’s ability to quickly adapt and thrive in the face of adversity and those skills are still being called upon in 2021 as we operate through a third lockdown but at least now with the vaccine providing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Due to the current lockdown restrictions and the high rates of infection, we have had to push back the dates of digiBike* 2021 due to production scheduling. digiBike* is our virtual version of iceBike* and an innovative interactive platform for product and brand launches. Take a virtual walkthrough all the great brands distributed by Madison and Sportline, with a video presentation of all that is new and exciting for the season ahead by the key staff behind those brands.

“Live and fully interactive webinars will be run daily but you and your staff can also visit digiBike* any time you want and even from the comfort of your home. But please amend your calendar to 29th March through to 1st April 2021.”

More information and details will be shared over the coming weeks. For dealers, registrations for digiBike* will be open shortly and you can sign-up now at www.digibike.co.uk.

