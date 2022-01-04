digiBike* set to return for 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The online version of iceBike*, digiBike*, is set to return for 2022, Madison has confirmed.

This year, instead of just one week, digiBike* will be a whole month of content from Monday 21st February all the way through to Friday 18th March, bringing everything expected at iceBike* but in a digital format. That means more time to access, view and engage with the content, and more opportunities to take advantage of any of the exclusive, show-only offers, said Madison.

Other improvements planned, following feedback on last year’s digital showcase from suppliers and dealers, include:

– More professional filming of engaging content

– A better range of promotions and incentives

– Easier retailer access to the digibike* platform

– Direct linking of digiBike* orders to the Madison B2B system

– The ability to comment on the site/product pages

– Offer codes featured in videos

There will also be brand videos, products, webinars and presentations. “We’d all prefer to meet in person next year, but rest assured that no shops and businesses will miss out as we make sure that digiBike* brings you all the opportunities that iceBike* usually has to offer,” said a statement.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, said: “iceBike* is a great annual event and looked forward to by many, but it is a significant investment for the business, and just like last year we once again face a high level of uncertainty and it is just too much of a gamble.

“It is so unclear whether there will be any appetite to attend a trade event and socialise or if our suppliers from all over the world will even be able to travel to the UK, when the virus could still be so prevalent. We have to put safety first.

“However, we believe we will have a great digibike* experience lined up for you and your staff and some great offers and promotions to kick start your 2022 season!”

Read more: It’s all about the customer – Top tips for bike shop sales

Registration for digiBike* is open now at https://www.digibike.co.uk/.