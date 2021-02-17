Digital marketing and consulting agency CrankTank celebrates fifth anniversary

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CrankTank is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The company, founded by bike industry veteran Scott Montgomery, started as a CEO consultancy but has since migrated its focus to digital marketing with an eye on e-commerce, serving bike-, outdoor-, and ski-related businesses seeking to accelerate their marketing resources and digital maturity.

“The Sun Valley area has a rich history within the outdoor sports industry,” said CrankTank chief technology officer Adrian Montgomery. “A number of brands that pushed ski, bike and eyewear innovation were born here.

“The aero handlebar that Greg Lemond rode to Tour de France victory was conceived, made and tested here. With that legacy, all the recreational opportunities we have here, and the talent pool that resides in the valley, we felt this would be the ideal place to build an agency to serve outdoor and active lifestyle brands.”

cranktank.net

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: