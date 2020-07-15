Digital start-up Rafflebike launches

Share Facebook

A new digital start-up, Rafflebike, has launched, offering riders the chance to win high-end bikes for ‘no more than the price of a cyclist’s morning coffee stop’.

With a range of prizes to be won through regular draws, road cyclists, trail riders, weekend cyclists and commuters have a chance to win everything from parts and gadgets to bikes and getaways, all provided by trusted partner organisations and leading brands. Rafflebike was born out of lockdown by two friends looking to provide the cycling community with regular opportunities to solve their n+1 problem.

Co-founder Henry Wisdom said: “Cycling has a loyal following but is nonetheless an expensive hobby to have whatever your level. We founded Rafflebike to put some of the very finest cycling gear in the hands of those who want it, for £6 rather than £6,000. If we can bring some joy to any one new cyclist by moving their current bike up a few tiers or give an established rider that gravel bike which will allow them to explore a new aspect of this wonderful sport, then I’ll call Rafflebike a success.”

Each Rafflebike prize draw is capped on entries to ensure that good odds are always offered. The maximum number of tickets available for each prize draw and the number of tickets remaining will be made visible. Multiple tickets can be purchased to increase your odds, up to a specific maximum number.

Both road bike and gravel bike draws will see one winner given the choice of taking home one of four bikes from a range of brands. Each draw includes a women’s specific option. The road bike draw, which went live on 13th July, features a list of bikes worth up to £3,799 including a Ribble Endurance SL Disc, a Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0, a Cannondale Synapse Carbon or a Women’s Liv Langma Advanced Pro 2 Disc.

Those after a chance of winning should sign up on the Rafflebike website, enter a draw and purchase a ticket. Once the draw reaches its finish date, or once all tickets are sold, the winner is drawn by The Institute of Promotional Marketing (IPM). All draws will be independently adjudicated by the IPM which indicates that both the consumer and brands can participate and partner with Rafflebike in the confidence that every aspect of the promotion will be run to the highest of standards. All competition terms and conditions are covered by the governing body and all winners are independently drawn by the IPM and its legal team.

