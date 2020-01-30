Dirt Rag to shut its doors after 30 years

Dirt Rag is to shut its doors and cease all operations after 30 years of publishing.

Founded in 1989, Dirt Rag is an independent mountain biking lifestyle magazine. A post on its Instagram’s page said the reasons for shutting down are “myriad”, and it also thanked “everyone who helped keep the lights on for over three decades”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we’re writing to say, that after 30 years of publishing, Dirt Rag is shutting its doors and ceasing all operations, including the website and Dirt Fest,” the post said.

“The reasons are myriad, but the bottom line is that the Dirt Rag print magazine, Dirt Rag website, and Dirt Fest festivals were all integral to our bottom line and that no part of our operation could survive without the others. Hence, all operations are shutting down.

“Thanks to everyone who helped keep the lights on for over three decades by supporting our special brand of off-beat journalism and our killer events. Here’s to the legacy of the last 30 years, to the future of our sport, and to every one of you that came along for the ride.

“Sincerely, Maurice and the entire Dirt Rag staff.”