Discovery invests in EWS operator Enduro Sports Organisation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Discovery has invested in Enduro Sports Organisation, the owner and operator of the UCI recognised Enduro World Series (EWS) and EWS-E.

The move will see Discovery’s Play Sports Group lead the further expansion of EWS events through the creation of new live and on-demand content, as well as broader commercial and event initiatives.

Further strengthening its Home of Cycling offering across Play Sports Group and Eurosport, Discovery’s production and platform expertise, coupled with Play Sports Group’s storytelling abilities in cycling, will help provide EWS with the additional capability to rapidly expand the global reach of its events and live racing coverage to millions of fans and enthusiasts, such as through Global Cycling Network (GCN).

Play Sports Group will also harness its cycling and broader commercial expertise in the sport to drive new commercial partnerships and support the continued expansion of EWS. With more than 20,000 racers, 30 pro teams and 80 races in 25 countries, the Enduro World Series will benefit from the continued growth of its elite series fanbase and mass participation in its global mountain biking events.

“Discovery and its leading sports media brands have long been the Home of Cycling,” said Andrew Georgiou, president, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights and Sports Marketing Services. “Our investment in EWS fits nicely with that positioning and adds to our growing events business. EWS will be able to tap into Discovery’s global network and 360° offer that can help grow a sport both commercially and in terms of audience. We’re looking forward to bringing our commercial expertise, technology and distribution networks to scale the EWS product further.”

Simon Wear, founder and CEO at Play Sports Group, added: “This is one of those great moments you dream will happen one day. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Chris and the team over the last few years – what a team – I have long been a fan of the Enduro World Series and the inspiring racing that takes place all over the world. They represent and foster an incredible mountain bike community.

“This deal represents the binding of a number of great businesses EWS, GMBN, the wider Play Sports Group and the far-reaching platform of Eurosport all powered by the remarkable machine of Discovery. I am so excited to see what we will do together.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: