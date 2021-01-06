DIT to extend EU anti-dumping duty on bikes from China

Share Facebook

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is to keep EU anti-dumping rules on bikes from China and several other countries.

The Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss has determined the anti-dumping duty on bicycles and certain bicycle parts originating in the People’s Republic of China, including bicycles consigned from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Tunisia, is to be ‘transitioned’.

This determination follows a Call for Evidence conducted by the DIT to identify anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed by the EU it would be appropriate to transition in the UK system.

“The identified trade remedies measure will be transitioned so it will continue to apply when the UK begins operating an independent trade remedies system,” said a statement on the DIT’s website. “This is once the UK ceases to apply the EU’s Common External Tariff, unless this notice is revoked, or the EU terminates the measure before the UK begins operating an independent trade remedies system.

“A transition review will be conducted to assess whether the trade remedies measure is appropriate to the UK. The Trade Remedies Authority (or pending establishment, the Secretary of State) will assess whether the measure is necessary or sufficient to prevent or remove injury to UK industry and whether there would be injury to UK industry if it were no longer applied.

“The result of the transition review will be a recommendation (or, pending establishment of the Trade Remedies Authority, a preliminary determination) that the measure be varied or revoked.”

