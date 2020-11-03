DMR presents new V11 pedal

Share Facebook

DMR has presented the new V11 pedal.

The V11 is moulded with the same shape as the multi-award-winning Vault pedal, the brand said, providing a “huge platform with DMR’s unique concave shape that allows your foot to sit deep into the centre for supreme grip”.

The pedal’s durable glass-reinforced nylon body features 11 replaceable steel pins each side for “rock-solid” grip, and all pins are secured with captive locknuts for “ultimate durability”.

The V11 pedal is available from dealers in-store and online worldwide and from dmrbikes.com. DMR is distributed in the UK by Upgrade.

SRP: £50/€49.99/$59.99.

In our anniversary year, we are very excited to introduce the newest member of V-series pedals. Whilst V11 is now our second composite nylon pedal, unlike the V6, its design is all about performance with no holds barred to delivering the best grip a rider could wish for from a flat pedal. Our mission for V11 was to bring a high-performance pedal to a much wider audience. By adopting an injection moulded process whilst using a precision composite material, the V11 is half the cost of our CNC alloy pedals!

At DMR, our designers and athletes love pushing limits. However, this was not time to “re-invent the pedal”, but it was the right time to bring together the “best of the best” from our 25yrs of pedal know-how. By blending our Vault pedal design with the manufacturing process perfected in our V6, then

perfecting the detail with a strong dose of rider feedback and testing, the V11 is born. We like to think its “Job Well Done”.

If V11 looks familiar that’s because the pedal body mimics our multi-award-winning Vault design with its large 105mm x 105mm low profile platform. It also shares our unique concave centre that wins the votes of so many riders from local trails to Red Bull Rampage. However, V11 is injection moulded from glass-reinforced nylon composite, a process which significantly reduces overall production time.

We’ve made sure V11 is strong, long-lasting and fully serviceable. Its axles are forged, then machined from high grade 4140 Cro-moly steel before being treated to the same hardened black coating we normally reserved for our Brendog signature pedals. V11 internals come fully proven, combining our high strength sealed cartridge bearing in the out-board position and our hard-wearing, low friction DU bushing in-board. Custom rubber seals and alloy end caps keep the dirt out and when V11 does eventually need servicing, all parts are readily available and easy to install, making the V11 long-lasting and even better value.

V11 rider testing was in full flow during the UK’s long dry spring and summer months of lockdown. This also gave chief tester and DMR team rider Olly Wilkins huge miles and the perfect cover for keeping V11 under wraps. Extensive testing was done across regular and e-mountain bikes and produced early feedback about the pin combination. By switching to Vault MOTO pins for the leading four and trailing three positions Olly hit upon a new sweet spot in grip and control.

We made sure that all pins were fully supported in the nylon platform by having a flared pin base where they enter the pedal before each of the 44 pins are tightly secured with a captive lock nut. Olly’s testing verified additional compliance in the ride quality coming from the nylon body which was also noticed to easily glance rock strikes yet remain intact throughout testing.

With production confirmed it was just a matter of choosing the colours. Launching with a vibrant choice of eight (including black), we are sure we it won’t be long before we are asked to add more. Now is the time to unleash the fun and turn it up to eleven!

