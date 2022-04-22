DMT announces 2022 Giro d’Italia collaboration shoe

Share Facebook

DMT has announced this year’s Giro d’Italia collaboration shoe.

With pink and black flashes of colour combined with silver boa dials, and a Giro d’Italia logo, these shoes “are an elegant head-turner”, said the brand.

DMT is continuing its sponsorship of World Tour Team UAE Emirates this season, and the riders will use this limited edition model while they ride in the Giro d’Italia this year.

A statement said: “The KR0 shoes are light, fast, and extremely comfortable and they represent the pinnacle of performance, improving on all the best features of DMT knit footwear. DMT’s proprietary knit technology outclasses all of its competitors in every aspect including weight, fit and comfort.

“DMT’s goal is that you forget that you are even wearing shoes on your next ride.”

The shoes are available from chickencyclekit.co.uk or your local premium IBD. Stock will be available in early May.

DMT history is “born out of the passion for the art of cycling footwear”, with the brand offering a full range of high-quality shoes for road cycling, MTB, track and triathlon. Chicken CycleKit took on the exclusive distribution of DMT Shoes in the UK last year.

On the distribution announcement, Carlo Guardamagna, head of international sales at DMT, said: “DMT has been gaining momentum.

“This strategic partnership sets a new era for the brand; teaming up with CKK will boost the brand positioning in the market while ensuring a strong IBDs coverage in the UK and Ireland. CKK will be also controlling our online sales channel while ensuring the most appropriate brand strategy.”

Chicken CycleKit’s commercial director Mike Catlin said: “Our customers look to us for premium brands that are innovative, market-leading and are demanded by their customers. DMT is a perfect fit for our company, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the Chicken CycleKit family.”