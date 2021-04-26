DMT becomes official supplier to 2021 Giro d’Italia, releases new KR1 shoe

DMT Cycling has been awarded the position of official supplier to the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

To celebrate this, DMT has released a new KR1 road shoe in the Maglia Rosa colourway. It will be arriving in limited numbers in May with more stock arriving later in the season.

The KR1 is a favourite in the pro peloton, said the brand, being used to propel the likes of Elia Viviani, Tadej Pogacar and Alberto Contador to victory over the years.

The trade is able to order the shoes immediately on the Chicken CycleKit B2B, by contacting their area manager or calling Chicken CycleKit’s sales team on 01525 381347.

