Dolan Bikes appointed official bike partner of Tour of Britain, Women’s Tour and Tour Series

Lancashire-based bike brand Dolan Bikes has been appointed the official bike partner of this year’s Tour of Britain, Women’s Tour and Tour Series.

As part of the partnership, two race fans will win a fully custom-built road bike worth £3,000 during this year’s Tour of Britain (5th-12th September) and Women’s Tour (4th-9th October). Choosing from a Dolan Ares or Dolan Tuono, the winners will be able to create the bike of their choice, including a paint scheme overseen by Dolan Bikes’ in-house team.

The partnership got underway to coincide with the opening round of the Tour Series in Guisborough, with Wales Racing Academy rider Will Roberts winning Round Two in Sunderland on a Dolan Rebus.

Terry Dolan, director of Dolan Bikes, said: “Being a leading British bike brand and having supported our greatest on the road to success, we felt that supporting the biggest bikes races would celebrate the success of cycling in Britain.”

Miles Rose, commercial director of Tour of Britain organiser SweetSpot, added: “We are delighted to partner with Dolan Bikes and are especially thankful that an iconic British company is supporting our ever-popular races. It has been a tough couple of years for the events industry, so to have the support of Dolan now is fantastic news.”

Further details of the competition to win either a Dolan Ares or Dolan Tuono will be announced in the build-up to the Tour of Britain, which gets underway in Cornwall on 5th September.

