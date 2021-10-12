Dott e-bikes launch in Paris

Share Facebook

Dott has today launched its new e-bikes, with the first vehicles now available on the streets of Paris.

By the end of the year, 3,000 e-bikes will be in operation in the city. E-bikes will also soon be available in Rome, Milan, Brussels and London as Dott expands its operations beyond e-scooters to encourage more people to switch to sustainable travel.

Maxim Romain, COO and co-founder, Dott, said: “We are committed to freeing our cities with clean rides for everyone, and the launch of our e-bike marks an evolution of our business.

“With more options for how to travel, we hope to encourage more people to choose to get around in an environmentally friendly way, helping our streets become less congested and more pleasant places to be.”

Dott’s e-bikes will be operated using the same model as its existing fleet of e-scooters. Repairs, maintenance and logistics will be handled in-house by specialists at Dott’s warehouses.