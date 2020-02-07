Drops to partner with One Pro Nutrition for 2020

One Pro Nutrition will become Drops’ official nutrition partner for 2020.

The UCI Women’s Continental Cycling Team will be using the entire range of nutrition products and accessories in training and racing this season.

Jeremy Hall, marketing director at One Pro Nutrition, said: “Supporting talented professionals reflects our brand’s ethos of providing the very best active nutrition for top athletes. We’re delighted to launch this partnership with Drops and to support Britain’s leading female pro cycling team in progressing and achieving their goals on the road this season.”

Drops team director Bob Varney added: “We’re pleased to be able to rely on the high quality and great tasting products from One Pro Nutrition for this season.

“Ensuring that we have a nutrition partner that we trust and the riders like is an important piece of the puzzle and we can now look ahead to the racing with another premium partner on board.”

Earlier this year, One Pro Nutrition announced a partnership with Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling. The brand will become the team’s official nutritional partner for the season, with the British continental team using the entire range of nutrition products and accessories in training and racing.