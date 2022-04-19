Durham bike shop Infinity Cycles joins Specialized team

Share Facebook

Specialized UK has shared the next stage of investment in its ecosystem, announcing that Infinity Cycles has joined the Specialized team.

Infinity Cycles, which opened its doors in July 2009 and serves the cycling community in and around Durham, is already a close partner of Specialized. Specialized’s investment in “secures and enhances their future”, said a statement, with CEO David Robinson still at the helm.

Robinson and his team will remain part of the business working alongside Specialized. He said: “I’m incredibly proud of the story of Infinity Cycles, the business I started in 2009.

“Recent years have seen dramatic changes within the industry, providing great opportunities for those within it. My team and I are excited to work with Specialized, to continue to develop the store and give riders an even better experience.”

Last week also saw the opening of the new Specialized brand store in Norwich. Working in partnership with Darren Thomas, MD of Cycle Revolution and owner of the Specialized brand store in Chelmsford, they have created a state-of-the-art destination store for cyclists in East Anglia.

Thomas said: “Partnering with Specialized enables us to deliver amazing customer experiences. We share a mutual desire to provide the best possible products that facilitate great experiences whatever your age or ability.

“The strength and depth of the Specialized product portfolio also enables the innovation to be ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing marketplace.

“The partnership, formed in 2013 allows us to share ideas, our vision, and resources, which results in creating loyal customers that drive a growing and influential brand!”

Specialized said its expanding ecosystem is focused on better serving riders; when, where, and how they want. These announcements provide more ways for riders to physically interact with the Specialized brand, alongside their online partners and via specialized.com.