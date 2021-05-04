Dutch bike tyre manufacturer A. Dugast joins Vittoria Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dutch bicycle tyre manufacturer A. Dugast has become part of the Italian Vittoria Group, executing a jointly created plan to reinforce the development and production capabilities of both brands.

The production facilities in the Netherlands will assure a more balanced production footprint for the whole Vittoria Group. Thanks to the A. Dugast factory, Vittoria customers can also be served with special products and limited series. To celebrate the start of this new phase, the group will create an exclusive hand-made limited-edition tubular for ‘L’Eroica’ that will be presented shortly.

“We have worked successfully with both A. Dugast and Vittoria for many years, and have been able to count on their excellent products and support for our riders,” said Richard Plugge, managing director of the Jumbo-Visma’s cycling teams. “Just this year, riders like Wout Van Aert and Marianne Vos have won many races in cyclocross and road races using cotton tyres from both brands. We are pleased that this partnership will further develop Dutch cycling excellence in an international group.”

Vittoria Group has acquired full ownership of A. Dugast. Managing director Richard Nieuwhuis, who through the deal has obtained a minority share in Vittoria Group, will continue to run A. Dugast together with his employees while taking up an active role in the Vittoria Group innovation processes. He said: “In Vittoria Group we have found a partner with whom we can achieve great things for the future of A. Dugast and our products for athletes. I am thrilled to be able to contribute to the innovative drive of the team.”

Vittoria and A. Dugast will combine commercial forces globally and offer a wider range of products to their partners and customers. Vittoria Group will continue to develop and produce in its facilities in Thailand, while the A. Dugast factory in the Netherlands will also become a regional asset for circular solutions and research in sustainable products.

“We are extremely proud to work with Richard to make the A. Dugast product range even richer and find the next levels of performance and sustainability in bicycle tyres together,” said Stijn Vriends, president and CEO of Vittoria Group.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: