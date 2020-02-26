Chloe Dygert to become official Wattbike ambassador

Share Facebook

Reigning UCI World Time Trial Champion Chloe Dygert is to become an official Wattbike ambassador.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Chloé, and to be able to support such a talented athlete in the very early years of their career,” said Richard Baker, CEO of Wattbike. “Chloé has incredible drive and tenacity, with a fantastic approach to training and racing.

“She has used Wattbike in her training for several years already, and so we are very excited to be able to formally support her with her goals. We look forward to seeing what this year holds for Chloé, starting with the World Track Championships later this week.”

“Wattbike has been an important part of my training and I rely on it to measure my progress as I get ready for big races,” added Dygert. “It’s great for training when the weather is challenging, but I use it even in good weather for quality targeted workouts.

“My Wattbike and I have a love-hate relationship, but mostly love. My training sessions on the Wattbike are usually the toughest, but the data we collect is important so my coach can gauge my fitness gains and my readiness for races.”

In 2016, Dygert competed at the World Cup in London winning the four-in-four world title with her US teammates, and in the same year won a silver medal in the team pursuit at the Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.

2017 saw her become the world champion in the team pursuit for the second time at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, also winning the world title in the singles pursuit, and going on to win her first Pan American title in the individual time trial on the road.

In 2018, she won two titles at the UCI World Championships in the team and individual pursuit, setting a world record twice in a row. In late 2019 she won gold in the individual time trial in Yorkshire.