Dynaplug introduces new Carbon Racer

Dynaplug has introduced a new Carbon Racer tool made of glass-filled Nylon.

The Carbon Racer weighs 14g, half the weight of the aluminium racer, and is highly durable. It is the “smallest and lightest” plugging tool available, according to Dynaplug.

It is double-sided, with one standard Soft Tip plug and one Megaplug ready to plug almost any type of puncture. Kits include three spare plugs and snug snap-on caps to protect each end. A second model of Carbon Racer is forthcoming, optimised for smaller tyres and punctures with two Soft Tip plug tubes.

Carbon Racer kit includes:

– Dynaplug Carbon Racer tool

– 3 Regular Plugs (Pointed tip)

– 2 – Megaplugs (Bullet tip)

– 2 – Road Insertion tubes

– Carbon Silicone Tool Holder

Carbon Racer highlights:

– Ultralight at 14g – half the weight of classic alloy Racer

– Molded of Nylon 6 plus 30% glass fill fibres

– Included Silicon holder installs under bottle cage or to accessory mounts

– Lifetime warranty

– $47.99 MSRP

In addition to aftermarket availability, Carbon Racers will come as standard equipment on the new Cannondale Scalpel. Dynaplug and Cannondale collaborated on the STASH kit quick draw repair carry system to hold a racer tool as well as Co2 and a mini tool.