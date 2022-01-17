E-bike retailer Fully Charged opens new store in Cornwall

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Electric bike retailer Fully Charged has opened a new store in Liskeard, Cornwall.

Fully Charged Cornwall will provide an array of fold-up, commuter, hybrid, e-MTB and cargo electric bike options for personal, family or business use for the South West.

“We couldn’t be more excited at the start of 2022 to bring the world’s leading electric bike brands to the West Country, and give more people the opportunity to explore further than ever before on our life-changing products,” said Fully Charged founder Ben Jaconelli.

“The rugged terrains, the beaches, the trails, the towns and villages… simply put the beautiful scenery was carved out for people to go e-biking and that’s why I’m so happy we can introduce Fully Charged Cornwall to the many!”

Chris Childs, head partner at Fully Charged Cornwall, added: “There is a huge emphasis on councils in the South West to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and electric bikes are fast becoming the transport solution for a greener and happier future here.

“For us, it’s always about wanting to go that extra mile in providing a quality service and so offering home test-rides to people’s doors anywhere in Cornwall, Devon and South Somerset gives our riders the opportunity to really understand what these bikes can do in their own surroundings.”

Formerly trading as Fusion Cycles in Liskeard, Fully Charged Cornwall now has the physical stock to help furnish Cornwall, Devon and South Somerset with the region’s appetite for high-quality e-bikes and quality service and support.

Fully Charged Cornwall offers electric bike brands including Benno Bikes, Gocycle, Moustache Bikes, Riese and Müller, Super73, Tern Bicycles, Vintage Electric, Desiknio and Urban Arrow. Book a test ride here.

Read more: Madison supporting BA’s Investors in Cycling programme

The retailer kept its stores open throughout all lockdowns and opened the ‘UK’s largest’ e-bike specific service centre, a 10,000 sq/ft location, in London Bridge in August 2021

Following the opening, Fully Charged’s Dan Parsons spoke to BikeBiz on why e-cargo bikes are growing in interest and how they are helping businesses become more efficient. Read the full interview here.