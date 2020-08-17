E-bikes stolen from Huddersfield bike shop

Share Facebook

Detectives in Kirklees are appealing for information after a burglary at Earnshaws Superbikes on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two suspects stole two electric bikes: a 2018 Lapierre 627 AMI, black and green, and a 2020 KTM Macina Kapoho 2971, orange and black.

One of the suspects was wearing light-coloured trousers, trainers and a dark coloured hooded jacket, police said. One of the suspects is understood to have fallen into the canal during the burglary so his clothes will have been wet as he left the scene.

Detective constable Joanne Jabczynski of Kirklees CID said: “We have been able to recover some of the electric bikes that were taken from the store, but two valuable electric bikes remain outstanding. They have also caused significant damage at the premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in or around the area between Thursday evening into Friday morning between 10.10pm and 1.20 am and seen anyone acting suspiciously to speak to the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Joanne Jabczynski at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting 13200408216. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

