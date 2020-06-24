E-cargo bikes to help local council deliver goods and services

Share Facebook

Harlow and Gilston Garden Town has received funding for a fleet of e-cargo bikes that will enable local council services to move away from traditional van and car use and towards active and sustainable travel.

Arriving in Harlow this summer, the e-cargo bikes will have a container for transporting goods and an electric motor to assist with pedalling. Given Garden Town status by the Government in 2017, Harlow and Gilston will create four new neighbourhoods by 2033 with investment being made in an accessible, frequent and sustainable transport network that connects people across the Garden Town.

New and improved walking and cycling routes in the Garden Town will complement the new network encouraging active travel which is beneficial for both residents and the environment.

Speaking about the e-cargo bike funding from Energy Saving Trust, the Garden Town’s active travel expert David Burt, said: “Harlow has an extensive network of walking and cycling routes so, with the right investment and support, there is exciting potential for more of us to use this network on our daily journeys.

“The fleet of e-cargo bikes will make an important contribution as the Garden Town develops and a more innovative and sustainable town-wide transport network is established. We’re looking to inspire residents, local businesses and organisations to follow our lead and use active travel for day-to-day activities. Having e-cargo bikes on the ground so early in the Garden Town project will also influence current and future travel and transport infrastructure development.”

The fleet of e-cargo bikes will feature two and three-wheel models from Danish cargo bike makers Christiania and Larry vs Harry. The bikes will be used by Garden Town partner, Harlow Council, for mail and equipment deliveries, environmental crime enforcement, patrolling public spaces and community safety and engagement.

“We’ve seen a rise in the number of people cycling during the pandemic and research shows positive links between cycling, mental and physical health and wellbeing,” added Burt. “Harlow’s existing cycle and walking network largely runs through the town’s parks and playing fields and using these open spaces as part of your journey, even for a short time each day, have been shown to improve your happiness and wellbeing.”

