e-Cargobikes.com wins climate award

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

e-Cargobikes.com has won the Ashden Award for Clean Air in UK Towns and Cities, supported by HSBC.

Ashden spotlights and supports climate and energy innovators around the world – including businesses, non-profits and public sector organisations which are delivering proven, ready-to-scale climate solutions. e-Cargobikes.com was among 11 winners at the annual Ashden Awards announced on 2nd July. They were chosen from over 200 applicants for their work creating resilience, green growth and fairer societies.

Urban deliveries are a key area of focus for reducing emissions in towns and cities. With volumes growing all the time, the e-Cargobikes zero-emission fleet of purpose-built delivery bikes has the potential to make a big impact on reducing pollution caused by delivery vehicles.

Local authorities, retailers, businesses and consumers can make use of e-Cargobikes.com today. They have already been deployed in two London boroughs and five Clean Air Villages as well as by the Co-op and Sainsbury’s for grocery deliveries.

Many of the finalists and winners were also applauded for their quick and effective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting businesses and communities. The Ashden judges commended e-Cargobikes.com for making its cargo bike fleet available to move vital food and medicines in London.

Clare Elwes, co-founder of e-Cargobikes.com, said: “Our fantastic team of riders rose to the challenge of becoming key workers, with a crucial role in our city’s Covid-19 response. They have secure employment even in these uncertain times, because they’re not reliant on the gig economy. We’re all thrilled to be recognized by this important award for our financially, socially and environmentally sustainable business.”

Harriet Lamb, CEO of UK-based Ashden, said: “The next 12 months will be crucial in tackling the climate crisis. Climate solutions can help us build back better – as long as investors, funders and politicians pour finance and political will behind these leading organisations that are already having a huge impact.”

“Cycling infrastructure in towns and cities deserves far more attention,” Elwes added. “The increase in cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic has been one positive outcome: I hope as a nation we can maintain this to collectively improve air quality and work towards net-zero targets.”

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: