E-mobility buying and selling platform ewheelers partners with cycleGuard

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ewheelers has formed an exclusive agreement with specialist insurer cycleGuard, allowing it to offer discounted bike insurance policies to its customers.

ewheelers is a newly launched platform for the buying and selling of e-mobility solutions. It was born out of the frustrations of a Yorkshire based e-mountain bike enthusiast looking to upgrade his e-mountain bike. Simon Capewell wanted to sell his old e-bike and buy a new one but found there was no dedicated space to do so.

Spotting a gap in the market, Capewell decided to create his own website. ewheelers is a platform to buy and sell all e-bikes – road, mountain, hybrid, tricycles, cargo etc – and accessible for all users – the dedicated, the starter, the commuter, the leisure cyclist. His vision was to create an easy way to buy and sell and also build a community and an information hub for life on e-wheels.

Steve Mundin, sales director at ewheelers, said: “We are really pleased to be working with leading bike insurers, cycleGuard. By removing the worry about what would happen should your e-bike be damaged or stolen, cycleGuard leave you free to enjoy your life on e-wheels.”

Read more about ewheelers in the November edition of BikeBiz here.

With over 20 years of experience, cycleGuard provides a range of insurance plans designed specifically for cyclists, regardless of how frequently they ride, their style of riding or the type of bike they own.

From today, ewheelers customers can receive a 10% discount on plans with the insurer with policies that include theft, vandalism, accidental damage and up to £2,500 of clothing and accessories.

Alex Bennett, director of Thistle and cycleGuard, said: “We are really pleased to be teaming up with ewheelers to help their customers with our specialist cycle insurance cover that is designed to support cyclists no matter what terrain they ride their e-bike on.”

Read more: Gloucestershire Bike Project partners with insurance specialist cycleGuard

Customers can get a quote by visiting https://www.cycleguard.co.uk/ewheelers or calling 0333 444 3444 – quoting EWHEELERS to benefit from the discount.