eBay waives fees to support small businesses

eBay is hoping to support small businesses with changes to its fees for new and existing customers.

The company is offering a 30-day Indie Retail payment holiday for existing sellers and is waiving fees for all new businesses registering to list or sell until 31st May.

“The offer will apply to 250 product listings each month and is expected to help 99% of every new business seller listing on the site,” said an eBay statement.

“All that businesses need to do to take advantage of this offer is to open a new business account on eBay.co.uk on or after 26th March 2020, start listing and start selling. No further action is needed and the offer will automatically apply to the first 250 listings per calendar month until 31st May.

“As we adjust to a period of lockdown online selling will be crucial to the survival of many small businesses.”