EBIKE Cafe @ Deheers celebrates first year of trading

Locals poured in the EBIKE Cafe @ Deheers alongside the Old Weymouth Harbourside on Sunday 7th November to celebrate the company’s successful first year of trading.

Owners Peter Claxton and Josephine Parker were overjoyed with the support they have received for their year-old environmentally aware business, which champions an active lifestyle, healthier eating and positive mental wellbeing.

“We opened our doors with some trepidation last year,” said Claxton. “It was the height of the pandemic with lockdown restrictions in place, and all around us, we were seeing the sad demise of the high street.”

He continued: “However, we did not foresee the incredible support we have received from our customers and locals. The demand for e-bikes has been unprecedented and we are now taking orders well into 2022.”

Co-owner Parker runs the cafe following the company ethos of keeping the carbon footprint as low as possible, sourcing locally and promoting healthy eating. “The response has been tremendous,” she said.

“We are welcoming so many locals and visitors to EBIKE Cafe on a regular basis. It is great to see familiar faces and see the place buzzing as a true community hub.”

Demand has been so high that it has grown from three employees to 21 since opening last November. The majority of employees are young people looking to gain valuable work experience before embarking on university or college study.

“We have teenage children and understand the importance of providing a positive experience for those entering the world of work,” said Parker. “Our ‘Hatchings’ employment programme is specially designed to help young people to do just that. It has proved very popular and we feel very privileged to offer employment for local people. We take our responsibility seriously, with a huge dash of enthusiasm and enjoyment.”

“It is a happy place to work,” said Sophie Hoff. “We work hard, but we all have a lot of fun.”

The anniversary party saw over 70 people drop by to wish the business continued success; and was the perfect time to launch its 2022 charitable partnership with All Saints CE Academy in Wyke Regis, part of the Ambitions Academies Trust.

Parker said: “We want to give back to the community and my children go to the school. So raising funds for equipment to help young people at the local school is the perfect starting point. For the next year, we will be donating 10p to the school for every cup of coffee we sell.”

Chair of the All Saints CE Academy PTA Kim Newstead welcomed the partnership: “Sourcing funding for essential equipment is always a battle. When a local business steps up to assist, it makes all the difference to the learning experience our young people receive. The monies raised during 2022 will go towards outside gym equipment, to promote a healthier lifestyle, and theatre lighting for the school drama and production department. We are delighted EBIKE Cafe @deheers is supporting our school.”

The business has also found time to run a competition. “To celebrate our first year of opening,” said Parker. “We are holding a competition to guess the number of our ‘full circle’ coffees we have sold during the year. The winner will receive meal for two including a bottle of house wine, (T & C’s apply).

“Just pop into the cafe and leave your answer in the competition coffee sack. Entries close 4pm on 31st December 2021 and the entry closest to the answer will be announced in early January 2022.”

And in the spirit of recycling, Parker added: “For the keen gardeners out there, don’t forget to bring a bag to collect some used coffee grinds for your garden!”

EBIKE Cafe @ Deheers is open daily from 9am. It is located on the ground floor of the Deheers Building, 9A Custom House Quay, Weymouth DT4 8BG.

Find out more at www.ebikecafe.co.uk.